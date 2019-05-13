Accord on Sudan’s new ruling body reached

KHARTOUM: The spokesman for Sudan’s military council said on Monday that the structure of transitional bodies had been agreed with opposition groups and their make-up would be addressed in further talks a day later. “We discussed the structure of the transitional authority and agreed on it completely, and we also agreed on the system of governance in the transitional period,” said Lieutenant General Shams El Din Kabbashi, the spokesman for the Transitional Military Council (TMC). Meanwhile, ousted president Omar al Bashir has been charged over the killings of protesters during the anti-regime demonstrations that led to the end of his rule, the prosecutor general announced on Monday.

“Omar al Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators,” the office of Sudan’s acting prosecutor general Al Waleed Sayyed Ahmed said. The charges against Bashir came during an investigation into the death of a medic who had been killed during a protest in the capital’s eastern district of Burri. “The prosecutor general has recommended speeding up of the investigation of the killing of demonstrators,” the statement from his office said.

