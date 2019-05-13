Accord on Sudan’s new ruling body: protest movement

Khartoum: Sudan’s protest leaders said Monday that agreement has been reached with the country’s military rulers on the overall transitional authority to run the country, including a “sovereign council”.

“At today’s meeting we agreed on the structure of the authorities and their powers,” Taha Osman, a spokesman for the protest movement, said.

“The authorities are as follows — the sovereign council, the cabinet and the legislative body.

“Tomorrow the talks will continue to discuss the period of transition and the composition of the authorities.”

Sudan’s army rulers and protest leaders resumed crucial talks Monday over handing power to a civilian administration after a deadlock in negotiations.

The army generals and protesters are at loggerheads over who will sit on a new ruling body that would replace the existing military council.

The generals have proposed that the new council be military led, while the protest leaders want a majority civilian body.

Late last month, the alliance — which brings together protest organisers, opposition parties and rebel groups — handed the generals its proposals for a civilian-led transitional government.

Earlier, Sudan’s army rulers and protest leaders resumed crucial talks on Monday over handing power to a civilian administration after a deadlock in negotiations, as angry demonstrators blocked a major avenue along the Nile River.

The much-awaited discussions came with crowds of protesters still camped round-the-clock outside the army headquarters in central Khartoum, vowing

to force the ruling military council to cede power — just

as they drove longtime leader Omar al Bashir from office on April 11.

Protest leaders Omar al Digeir and Satea al Haj were among those attending the talks on Monday on behalf of the Alliance for Freedom and Change, a spokeswoman for the umbrella group, Mashar Darraj, said.

The meeting was being held behind closed doors at a convention centre in central Khartoum.

Prior to the meeting, dozens of protesters blocked Nile Street, a major avenue in the city, for the second consecutive day, a correspondent reported.

Protesters also blocked a road leading to the capital’s northern district of Bahari, the correspondent reported.

Burnt tyres were strewn across the road as soldiers and members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force deployed.

On Sunday, protesters blocked Nile Street after police stopped them from going from that road to the sit-in outside the army complex that has been held since April 6.

“It is totally unacceptable what is happening on the Nile Street as it creates chaos and makes life difficult for citizens,” the council said in a statement late on Sunday. — AFP

