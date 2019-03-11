Acclaimed filmmaker’s Cannes entry to premiere in local cinemas

‘Capharnaum’, the story of a young boy thrown to the slums and his struggles as he navigates his way into a mundane world will premiere in Oman on Thursday, March 14 at the Lunar Cinemas, Al Muzn.

All the cast and crew of this acclaimed movie which has already created waves among the cinema lovers across the world will be present at the Oman premiere.

Directed by multi-talented actor cum director Nadine Labaki, the winner of Cannes Jury Prize, Golden Orange Youth Jury’s Award among others, Capharnaum follows the life story of 12-year-old Zain (acted by Zain Al Rafeea), a child fighting to survive in the slums and shanty towns of Lebanon.

“This is a special moment to have such a brilliant movie premiered in Oman,” said Mireille Shouaib, CEO of Lunar Cinemas.

“It will be a cinema lover’s dream come true to watch the movie along with the artists and technicians and the director of the movie,” she added.

Nadine and casting director Jennifer Haddad literally had to hunt for actors whose life stories track closely to the backstories of the characters they’re playing.

The child protagonist, Al Rafeea, was himself a boy who started working at a very young age. He was a delivery boy since the age of 10, while Cedra Izam, the girl who plays his 11-year-old sister, is a Syrian refugee who was discovered while selling chewing gum in the streets of Beirut.

The entire cast and crew have taken all the troubles and hardships just to produce the movie which took over six months to complete.

The 130-minute-long drama begins with a courtroom scene where the boy was taken in handcuffs, for allegedly stabbing someone whom he hated. The audience will be taken on a roller coaster ride of thrill and dismay into the nitty-gritty details of a young boys life.

Kawthar Al Haddad acted as the mother Souad, and the father Selim was played by Fadi Kamel Youssef.

Capharnaum is said to keep the audience spellbound as the film delves into even shocking facts and scenarios, exploring the depths of despair throughout. It will be such a treat for Oman to witness it firsthand as it is shown in cinemas in the Sultanate.

