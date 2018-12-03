Front Stories Local 

Accident kills 3 expats in Mirbat

Muscat: An early morning road crash on Monday claimed lives of three expatriates near Salalah on Mirbat-Taqa road. All deceased are from the Indian state of Kerala. Deceased were identified as Malappuram Kakkad Karimbil EK Ashraf Haji, a Unani doctor, Palikkal Bazar Salam who has been running a coffee shop in Mirbat, and Paruthikode Kundil Hasaiar. Two were on a visit to Salam’s new shop to be opened. Their friend Chedakkunnen Omer Koya is battling for life at Sultan Qaboos Hospital Salalah.

Eyewitnesses told the Observer that the vehicle in which they were traveling lost control and hit the divider before the car went into flames. Their bodies were charred beyond recognition and their documents too were deformed.

