Accident fabricated for fraudulent claims

March 26 – A startling revelation has been made with regards to fraudulent or fake insurance claims in the sultanate.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Liwa police station has arrested two citizens for causing a traffic accident and setting fire to a vehicle to obtain compensation from an insurance company.

An official source, led by police in Northern Batinah , said the defendants informed the Liwa police station of a collision between their vehicles on one of the internal roads. Police rushed to the site and on further investigations, it was found that the incident was fabricated.

The case and been referred to the judicial authorities to take legal action.

Share on: WhatsApp