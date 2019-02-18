Academy to train disabled, make them job-ready

Muscat, Feb 18 – For the first time in Oman, an academy will be established for rehabilitating people with intellectual disabilities and integrating them with society. Oman Down Syndrome Association (ODSA) on Monday announced the establishment of Omani Academy for Special Skills. The announcement was made at a ceremony held under the auspices of Dr Yahya bin Bader al Mawali, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Social Development. It will train and rehabilitate people with intellectual disabilities, and qualify them to secure jobs along with their healthier counterparts.

Dr Yahya said: “It is a great opportunity for the association, families and the community to transform people with disabilities into productive members of society. I am sure this partnership will pay off soon.” He said the academy co-founders are coordinating with the Ministry of Manpower and authorities concerned to obtain academic accreditation. The study at the academy will be divided into five semesters of two years. The first batch, which will start in 2019-20, will target 40 students (20 males, 20 females).

The first year will have three semesters for foundation courses (theoretical/practical skills) through workshops on innovation and entrepreneurship, arts, craftsmanship, artificial intelligence, first-aid, among others. The second year will focus on ‘on-the-job training’. It will be done in cooperation with the private companies. The idea of academy was suggested by Dr Lamia al Kharousi and Alice Ambusaidi, both ODSA members. They made a proposal on the academy’s work mechanism, which includes enhancing professional skills and potential of its students through training programmes, seminars, as well as on-the-job training, in cooperation with government and private organisations.

“Omani Academy for Special Skills is the first inclusive training programme in Oman that includes an integrated group of people ranging from those with intellectual disabilities and others with different abilities,” said Dr Lamia, co-founder of the academy. Alice Ambusaidi, another co-founder, said: “To make the academy sustainable, we are working to obtain professional accreditation from the Ministry of Manpower. In the future, the academy aims to become a role model programme in the region.”