Academic cooperation pact in medical specialties signed

The Ministry of Higher Education represented by Sultanate’s Consulate General in Australia, inked an academic cooperation pact in medical specialties with Otago University, NewZealand.

The agreement was signed by HE Dr Hamood bin Amur al Wardi, Sultanate’s Consul General in Australia, and Prof Harlene Hayne, Vice-Chancellor of Otago University.

In statement, Dr Al Wardi, said “the agreement signed between the Sultanate of Oman with Otago University is the first of its kind with New Zealand universities. The agreement will enable students to study a number of medical specialties on direct admission system”. He said

“The agreement included the completion of Omani student’s admission to join different programmes, provide academic and logistic services to students, implement early intervention strategies to deal with any of academic or other difficulties in consultation with the Consulate General and help students to finish their academic study plan in the given timeframe”. He pointed out