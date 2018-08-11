About 3,184 trademarks registered in 7 months

MUSCAT: The number of national and international trademark applications filed during the last seven months of 2018 reached 6,340. 3,184 trademarks were registered, 118 used licences were given and 118 applications were classified as author rights. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), represented by the Intellectual Property Department, pointed out that the number of patents and industrial designs that were deposited during the period from January 2018 to the end of July amounted to 19 applications for industrial design.

The formal examination of all 391 applications, submitted during 2017, was completed. The ministry affirmed that 43 applications were completed in the field of mechanical engineering, 41 in communications engineering, 28 in chemical engineering, 50 in chemistry, 35 in biology, 29 in physics and 39 applications in the field of bio-technology. The number of international applications submitted under the PCT system in accordance with the Patent Law during the first half of this year reached 12. — ONA