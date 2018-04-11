ABIS inaugurates new facilities

SOHAR: Al Batinah International School (ABIS) in Suhar, North Al Batinah Governorate, inaugurated its new facilities yesterday, under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Marhoon al Maamari, State Counsellor, representatives of the State Council, and community leaders.

ABIS aims to be the beacon of quality education in the governorate by providing the best learning experience to children in the Al Batinah Governorate. ABIS is only 1 of the 3 International Baccalaureate (IB) authorised schools in Oman and the only one to offer the prestigious IB Diploma in North Al Batinah Governorate. Saeed al Masoudi, SA’s Chief Executive Officer, in his welcoming speech said: “With 37 different nationalities, ABIS has become a cultural mixing pot that offers a unique learning opportunity for students and instills a strong sense of social and environmental responsibility and above all, an appreciation for the arts and culture.

Today we celebrate ABIS expansion which will allow the school to grow to 550 students.

The wealth of knowledge found here — in the classrooms, in the books, in the library, in the world-class science labs, in the wide array of extra-curricular activities and in the mere interactions with each other- is what we believe will challenge and inspire students to become well rounded global citizens and successful lifelong learners.”

Ahmed bin Saleh al Jahdhami, Orpic CEO said “Our joint venture partnership with Sohar Aluminium aims to provide the best quality education to children in Al Batinah Governorate. I am proud of this school and the high standards of education it provides featuring the latest teaching and technological methods.

Orpic will continue to support such projects which contribute to build the human capital”. Nofal al Saeedi, General-Manager, Human Resource Services, Orpic, and Chairman of ABIS Board said, “ABIS is an International Baccalaureate school and is fully accredited by one of the most rigorous accreditation agencies in the world, the Council of International Schools (CIS). The school provides a rich learning environment which encourages children to achieve their goals and supports them by being active partners in their educational journey which is in-line with one of our values to serve Oman and customers with pride.”

Neil Tomalin, Head of School, ABIS, added, “ABIS believes in holistic development of our students in line with the IB Leaner Profile.

We seek to develop not only academically able but also ethically and morally sound, technologically capable, caring and internationally minded individuals. Our mission at ABIS is to recognise and motivate students to achieve their potential and empower them to be life-long learners.”

“The school offers world class programmes to both expatriate and Omani students from K1 to Grade 12, with a campus designed using the latest research to create an environment focused around students and their learning. It includes top quality sports facilities, innovative Learning Communities, purpose build play areas and a farm that links our Omani heritage”, Neil Added.

