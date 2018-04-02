Abeer Medical Group forays into Oman

Abeer Medical Group, a renowned healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries announced the formal launch of its first hospital in the Sultanate of Oman at a ceremony held at Hotel Sheraton in Muscat attended by dignitaries from Oman and other GCC countries.

The inauguration of Abeer Hospital, located at Ruwi, Muscat was formally announced by Shaikh Dr Alkhattab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Deputy Chairman of Oman State Council in the presence of Dr Mazen bin Jawad al Khabouri, Directorate General of Private Healthcare Establishments, Alungal Mohammad, President of Abeer Medical Group, and other distinguished invitees.

Established in Saudi Arabia in 1999, Abeer has come a long way in the later years by expanding its operations to other countries like Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, India, and now in Oman. Over the years, the group has embraced technological advancements, optimised healthcare delivery and harnessed clinical expertise with a vision to provide affordable and quality medical care to everyone.

Its commitment to ensure the continuum of care and wellness has triggered new practices developed innovative reach out programmes and forged new relationships in the private healthcare sector.

Abeer has large expansion plans in the Sultanate and would soon be establishing an array of referral centres in the country’s capital region.

“We are thankful to the government of the Sultanate of Oman and all the authorities for their unwavering support and continuous guidance which have been instrumental in our success journey”, said Alungal Mohammed.

