Abdullah shines in Jordan National Rally

Amman: Oman’s young driver Abdullah al Rawahi came up with an excellent performance during the Jordan National Rally as he emerged on top in Group N and overall second with his Jordanian navigator Atta Hammoud on Subaru Impreza N14. The Jordan National Rally is being conducted close to the Dead Sea. Abdullah showed good pace and temperament during the rally when he led the first stage with 11 seconds over the race winner Maroof Abu Samra and the other Jordanian driver Khalid Juma. During the second stage in the Dead Sea, the shortest in this rally for 2.5 kilometres, Abdullah’s pace had come down and reached third at the end but still he was leading the race despite finishing third.

The third stage was the longest for nearly 17 kilometre where the young Omani driver finished ahead of the champion Abu Samra for about 12 seconds with excellent driving skills shown by Abdullah. After finishing the first three stages which had been led by the Omani driver, cars went to the service area for short services and few changes were done by the drivers to their strategy for the remaining stages of the rally.

Due to the difference in the car performance and the experience between our young driver Abdullah al Rawahi and the Jordanian Maroof Abu Samra, Abu Samra showed a small gap between him and Al Rawahi as he led some of the following stages and full pressure from the Omani counterpart.

After finishing the rally by end of stage 8, the difference between the winner of the race and the second place holder was just 28 seconds, which means that the competition was high between Abdullah and Abu Samra.

It clearly showed how much development had taken place in the driving skills of Oman’s Al Rawahi during the last season. Al Rawahi after the podium finish and winning the first place in Group N and second position overall said ”Well, I am very happy for this result, and appreciate the support from my navigator Atta Hammoud during this rally, it is clear to all that I am learning from every rally I am attending to enhance my driving skills”.

“The rally was not new for me as I have attended the Jordan rally last year but this was a strong finish and I am glad to end at this position and thanks goes to everyone for this success”

Related