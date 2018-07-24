Abdullah finishes sixth in Spain rally

MUSCAT: Young Omani driver Abdullah al Zubair is happy with his performance in Baja Aragon Spain after finishing the rally in National category in sixth place and 15th overall from 65 drivers participated in Baja Aragon Spain on Buggy Can Am with his Navigator Faisal al Raisi. The 31-year-old Al Zubair showed good performance in the last stage of the rally by finishing in fourth among 65 drivers from his group in Baja Aragon. The rally was held in Teruel area of Spain for three days.

He said that he was very happy to reach the final flag point of the rally safely without any accidents. The rally was held amid some rains.

“Well, it is my pleasure to be one of the participants of this cross country rally and to be very frank I have gained a lot of experience in this rally which I attended for first time. Thanks to my Navigator Faisal to find me the right tracks and roads during the session,” the Omani driver said.

After taking part in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and Qatar Baja, Abdullah has decided to be a part of an international event this time; therefore, he has selected to attend Baja Aragon Spain on Buggy Can Am for trial basis after studying the full course.

The first stage of the rally was the super stage for 13 kilometres where Al Zubair finished 17th in the group among 65 drivers of the National Baja Aragon. The second day was more difficult and challengable for all drivers including Al Zubair as the distance was for 215 kilometres in the morning session.

After two punctures during the stage and failure in breaking system which delayed him for 10 minutes, Al Zubair managed to reach the final point of the stage in 27th from the 65 cars in the group, which was good result for the Omani driver after the technical problems in the day especially in his new experience in European stages.

The evening stage was much better than the morning for Al Zubair after the rain has stopped but the roads was still full of mud; the Omani racer ended his session in 20th place and was happy for it.

The final day of the rally was the best and more fruitful for Abdullah al Zubair where he recorded the fourth fastest timing in his group in Baja Aragon Nation. And after finishing all stages of the rally he was ranked sixth in the group and 15th overall in the National Baja Aragon Spain.

Related