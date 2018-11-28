Abdul Aziz, OUA Travels and ISWK post victories

MUSCAT: Brilliant bowling by Mohammed Sultan and superb batting by Sohail Khan powered Vanderlande to an emphatic 8-wicket victory against Abdul Aziz Ali Trading and Contracting in an H Division game at OAC 3 ground in Al Seeb.

Invited to bat first, Abdul Aziz was bundled out for 137 in the final over of its innings. Waseem Naeem (35) and Sunil Lal (35 not out) were the main scorers. Sultan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets for 19 runs while Waseem Mohammed and Aasim Mohammed took two wickets each. Facing an easy target, Vanderlande raced to the winning total, scoring 139 for 2 in the 16th over thanks to Sohail’s magnificent 65 off 45. Barthwaj Vinayagam and Sultan contributed 26 not out and 24 respectively.

Brief scores (H Division): Abdul Aziz Ali Trading and Contracting 137 all out in 19.5 overs (Waseem Naeem 35 – 7×4, Sunil Lal 35 not out – 2×4. Mohammed Sultan 4-19, Waseem Mohammed 2-20, Aasim Mohammed 2-24) lost to Vanderlande 139 for 2 in 15.1 overs (Sohail Khan 65 – 9×4, 2×6, Barthwaj Vinayagam 26 not out – 3×4, Mohammed Sultan 24 – 4×4) by 8 wickets.

Haneefa, Fahad star in OUA Travels’ win

OUA Travels trounced Ghantoot Group by 6 wickets thanks to excellent performances by Theraparambil Haneefa and Fahad in an I Division match at at OAC 3 ground. Opting to bat first, Ghantoot Group posted a total of 164 all out on the board, Mafas Sainulabdeen topscoring with 55 off 32. Haneefa bowled well to claim 4 for 21.

OUA Travels surpassed the target with one over to spare, scoring 167 for 4 thanks to fluent 64 off 44 by opener Fahad. Haneefa chipped in with a useful 38.

Brief scores (I Division): Ghantoot Group 164 all out in 19.5 overs (Mafas Sainulabdeen 55 – 8×4, Muhammed Rafeek 25 – 2×4. Theparambil Haneefa 4-21, Mohammed Akthar 2-34) lost to OUA Travels 167 for 4 in 19 overs (Fahad 64 – 9×4, Theparambil Haneefa 38 – 3×4. Saravanan Manickam 2-27) by 6 wickets.

ISWK down ISG

In a Junior League Under-16 game, Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) thrashed Indian School Al Ghubrah (ISG) by 6 wickets thanks to match-winning shows by Zayed Ali Khan and Steve Emmanual.

Zayed was brilliant with the ball as ISG was dismissed for 117 in the 23rd over. Sai Surya and Swastik Sundara bagged two wickets each. Ishan Jabir (23) and Piyush Udhao (22) were ISG’s main scorers.

ISWK did not face any trouble chasing down a small total, winning the match comfortably after scoring 121 for 4 in the 19th over of the 30-over game. Emmanual topscored with a solid 50 off 54 while Yash Toprani contributed 20.

Brief scores (Junior League U-16): ISG 117 all out in 22.5 overs (Ishan Jabir 23 – 3×4, Piyush Udhao 22 – 1×4. Zayed Ali khan 4-22, Sai Surya 2-09, Swastik Sundara 2-20) lost to ISWK 121 for 4 in 18.1 overs (Steve Emmanual 55 – 5×4, Yash Toprani 20 – 2×4) by 6 wickets.

Related