Abdelkarim, Shuang clinch Asian football awards

Qatar’s Abdelkarim Hassan and China’s Wang Shuang were named men’s and women’s player of the year on a glittering night at the AFC Annual Awards Muscat 2018 on Wednesday.

Abdelkarim, who plays for Qatar’s Al Sadd Club, dedicated the award to the Emir of Qatar, the Qatar Football Association and the Qatari people.

“I am very glad and proud to win the award and it’s an honour. I am the second player from Qatar to win the award and I feel at a personal level, it is the dream of every player to win this award. I thank all my colleagues at the club and national level for helping me improve my game.’

The women’s winner Wang Shuan said she was surprised and excited after her win.“I thank AFC for bestowing me with the honour. I feel I have a lot more to do and hopefully I will come up with an even better performance at next year’s Women’s World Cup,’’ Shuang said.

Japan sweeped the awards in the AFC Coach of the Year section as Kashima Antlers coach Go Oiwa bagged the men’s award. Asako Takakura was honoured with the women’s coach of the year award in a double whammy for the Japanese.

Other awards:

Special Recognition Award: Wild Boars FC and Futoshi Ikeda

AFC Diamond of Asia Award: Zhang Jilong

AFC Member Association of the Year in Aspiring category: Mongolian FA

AFC MA in Developing category: DPR Korea

AFC MA Inspiring: Japan FA

AFC President Recognition Award for Grassroots football in Aspiring Category:

Palestine FA

Developing Category: Football Association of Singapore

Inspiring: Chinese FA

AFC Futsal Player of the Year Award: Ali Asghar Hasanzadeh of Iran