Abandoned cars at Sahwa Park removed

MUSCAT: The Muscat Municipality has started removing abandoned vehicles from the parking areas of the Al Sahwa Park. The vehicle owners will now have to visit the Directorate to complete the formalities.

March 18 was the deadline given for car owners to remove their cars.

The municipality has placed stickers around the park warning motorists against long-term parking and parking outside the specified times in accordance with the regulations. Consequently, any car found parked outside the park opening time between 4 pm-12 am on weekdays and between 9 am-12 am on weekends, will be removed by the authorities. Besides, the car park gates will be activated to open during the park opening hours to ensure that the car parks preserved for the park visitors.

