Abaad International Holding officially launched in Muscat

MUSCAT, JUNE 29 – A press conference was held last week for the official launch of Abaad International Holding LLC (AIH) here in Muscat. The event was conducted at the premises of one of AIH’s companies in its portfolio. At present, AIH has 5 companies under its umbrella, catering to customers in the drinking water category with the brand name ‘Barzman’, foodstuff, restaurants, filling stations, hospitality, commercial retail spaces, multi-tenant real estate and mining sector.

Saif bin Mohamed al Noumani CEO of AIH, explained the new initiatives of AIH which include: moving to the new AIH headquarter premise in Al Rumais; accomplishments of Barzman National factory in Al Mawaleh; renovation of Barzman factory in Al Abiyadh village and conclusion of works at Sinaw compound; converting Al Abiyadh facility to dates & vegetables processing unit and the packaging plant; and launching of the new company website and the new Mobile App.

Al Noumani said the company initiatives will help to utilise special skills and know-how which could be used to further advantage in the other subsidiaries to increase their value.

The pooling together of the resources of the holding company and its subsidiaries will enable the company to take on the competition and undertake large-scale projects.

He emphasised that “combining the resources of the holding company and its subsidiaries creates synergies, thereby providing integrated corporate guidance and offering a flexible structure for sustainable growth”.

AIH’s Barzman National & Zahib Food, are the largest producers and distributors of pure natural water in the Sultanate of Oman. More than 400 employees are engaged in manufacturing and distributing various F & B products under the Barzman and other brand names.

Omer Khan — DGM of AIH said, “Being a socially responsible organisation, AIH have shortlisted a good number of Omani students to undergo training in the companies under its umbrella. In our endeavour to get closer to our consumers, the company had introduced the Zahib mobile app, an advanced smartphone application that can be used to order products directly to homes. The app is a part of the company’s efforts aimed at developing and enhancing the quality of its customer services by deploying the latest technology. The application reflects the company’s vision to always keep up with the technological developments so as to enhance its customer services.”

