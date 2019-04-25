AAP manifesto promises to secure full statehood for Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, on Thursday promised, in its election manifesto, to secure full statehood for Delhi, suggesting that it would address all the problems afflicting the city.

Delhi’s ruling party, which has been at loggerheads with the central Narendra Modi government, said only full statehood would give the city government control over land, law and order, police and over officials and decision-making.

“With full statehood, several dreams of the people of Delhi will be realized,” said the 35-page manifesto titled ‘Le Kar Rahenge Purna Rajya’ (We will secure full statehood) which was released by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Women safety will considerably improve. Law and order in Delhi will improve. Youth will get jobs. Every child who has scored more than 60 per cent marks in 12th standard will get a college admission. Sealing will be stopped in Delhi. Every Delhi resident will have a house of his/her own. Unauthorized colonies will be regularized. Delhi will be a clean and beautiful city. Delhi will accelerate towards the path of development,” Kejriwal said in a message in the manifesto.

Delhi, where balloting for the Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 12, will have a triangular contest involving BJP, Congress and AAP.

“The AAP is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi with the sole objective of making Delhi a full state,” said the party which was trying to court the Congress for an electoral alliance but failed to do so.

In the manifesto, the party said the Congress and the BJP have “betrayed the trust of the people” of Delhi over the issue.

Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before becoming the prime minister, demanded full statehood for Delhi. “But both these parties have betrayed the trust of the people of Delhi,” he said, adding that many other parties in parliament had expressed support for the demand for complete statehood for Delhi. — IANS

