Dhank: Wadi Al Fatah, one of the valleys in the Wilayat of Dhank in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah, which is blessed with abundant water throughout the year and aflaj. This wadi, specifically in Al Khili, an area so steep it is considered a water reservoir for Yanqul and Shuab wadis, whose waters cascade down the face of the mountains. The valley has lush vegetation and many trees including Ghaf, Sidr and Rohida (Tecomella undulata).

Wadi Al Fatah includes rocks of various shapes and colours, including the spotless white rocks that are surrounded by high mountains.

One can marvel at the ancient irrigation system Ghaili Falaj, which waters date palm groves and other trees. Water and vegetation attracts many migratory birds to the area. Shaikh Hamad bin Said al Saedi said: “Wadi Al Fatah is characterised, especially in some months of the year by the arrival of various migratory birds, which stop here for some days to several weeks. This contributes to enrich the natural life of the valley and its diversity and make it a destination for tourists from inside and outside the Sultanate. The completion of the work on Khabib-Dhank road, which links the wilayat to the highway, coming from the Wilayat of Yanqul towards the Governorate of Al Buraimi, has contributed in revitalising tourism in the wilayat, and also facilitated access to this valley, which is one of the most important tourist attractions in the Wilayat of Dhank.”

He said Wadi Al Fatah where the valley is located, has may natural features that contributed to its ecological diversity. It has high mountains with caves as well as flat plains containing vast areas of agricultural land. Lush palm trees and other trees add to its beauty.

Shaikh al Saedi said, “Flanking this wadi on both banks are picturesque villages. Some people of these villages are sheep herders and livestock farmers. The visitors to Wadi Al Fatah can see herds of cattle roaming in the valley full of grass and water.”

Wadi Al Fatah is visited by tourists all the year round, especially on weekends and moderate winter days, to enjoy its natural scenery and water flowing from the surrounding mountains. — ONA

