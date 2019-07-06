Al Nadwa Public Library in the Wilayat of Bahla — located in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah — is a treasure house of knowledge preserving what has been left behind by the pioneers in knowledge and sciences. This non-governmental institution, established by a group of citizens as a voluntary cultural project, provides books on various branches of sciences and literature, and also organises cultural activities and events. Salim bin Abdullah al Humaimi, the librarian, said: “The motive behind the setting up of the library was educating the community and paying attention to the revival of the scientific and intellectual heritage left behind by the scholars of the wilayat. The project was opened in November 1996 in Al Nadwa Neighbourhood Council. At that point, the scientific and cultural march of the voluntary project began”.

“With the increase in the number of visitors to the library, a large number of books and scientific materials were added to the library. Then, the persons in charge of the library decided to look for another building in order to accommodate the increasing number of visitors and books. The library moved to a new premises at the centre of the wilayat in 1997”, Al Humaimi told Oman News Agency. In 1998, the founders registered the library with the Ministry of Heritage and Culture. As the project witnessed a qualitative and quantitative development — according to the founders to provide the best services to the visitors — new premises for the library became a necessity. Following this, the library was shifted to the building previously occupied by a Sharia Court in Al Mustaghfar in 2002. Since then, the library has become an important destination for students of schools, institutes and universities, researchers and visitors from within and outside the wilayat.

Since its official opening, the library has been holding many events and competitions that serve the community in the field of culture and knowledge, thus gaining the lead over other local libraries in the Sultanate. It won the first place in the Sultan Qaboos Award for Voluntary Work in 2012. The library has to its credit more than 40,000 books, and is frequented by researchers from across the Sultanate.

Nasser bin Ali al Kharousi, one of the library staff, said: “Al Nadwa Public Library provides books and scientific materials to those who require them and encourage people to make use of its good collection of scientific and literary books. It also offers a congenial environment for students to raise their intellectual level and knowledge base”. The library also aims at cultural exchange with libraries and cultural institutions inside and outside the Sultanate, in addition to reviving the cultural heritage and developing creative skills among children. The library has launched a special website (www.al-ndwa.net), adding another achievement to its proud history. — ONA

