A sense of pride and joy for Omanis

At the gateway to the Sea of Oman, there is a safe haven for travellers, of which Omanis are its inheritors. A land of hospitality and an oasis of peace and tranquillity, Oman is well-known as a politically and economically stable and liberal country. The recently celebrated 48th anniversary of the Renaissance Day is a very special day for all Omanis. It was on this day, July 23rd, that our benevolent and wise leader, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, ascended to the throne, leading Oman to a prosperous journey and bringing about the blessed Renaissance to Oman. Reflecting on his promising era, His Majesty said in his first speech: “My people, I will proceed as quickly as possible to transform your life into a prosperous one with a bright future.”

Accordingly, he left no stone unturned to fulfil this promise to his fellow citizens. On the other side, the people of Oman listened to His Majesty and believed in him. In response, all those who had migrated overseas came back to Oman in order to help rebuild the nation.

Since that day, His Majesty the Sultan was the architect who transformed the old Oman into the peaceful and prosperous place that it has become today. The Renaissance Day was the start of the better tomorrow for Omanis which His Majesty promised us. He worked on delivering his promise, sacrificing time and effort to ensure a decent life for all Omanis.

Hence, a spark at the end of the tunnel appeared on that day spreading hope to the people. Additionally, as the blessed renaissance has started lighting up, the darkness of yesterday vanished, announcing the start of a new Oman. It was all about His Majesty bringing blessings with his journey. It’s beyond imagination how this sincere man could transform Oman into a “heaven” for its people and residents alike as some non-Omanis are calling it home too.

Commenting on His Majesty’s wise leadership, the former president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov said that His Majesty is an exemplary leader who built his country in record time. His Majesty’s vision is focused at achieving the targets of developing Oman and seeing dreams becoming reality. This is what happened indeed.

Oman is also blessed with sincere and dedicated people who love their highly inspired and devoted leader. The unquestionable success of our Renaissance has prompted many admirers to explore the secret behind its success. It’s thrilling how Oman could win the respect and admiration of the whole world.

The whole world recognises His Majesty’s role in working for international peace and cooperation. Over the past 48 years, Oman has evolved as a unique blend of modernisation and heritage and cultural values that are recognised by the international community, in addition to his calls for mutual understanding among nations. Oman has made progress in education, infrastructure and healthcare, apart from maintaining its cultural and historical identity.

As we mark the 48th anniversary of the blessed Omani Renaissance, we pray to the Almighty Allah to bless our beloved leader and shower him with blessings and support. Honestly, this day is a moment of reflection that gives Omanis, known as the ambassadors of hospitality, a sense of pride and joy. Our nation continues to be a safe place for travellers and provides a traditional, warm and hospitable welcome to its visitors. Omanis are well-known for their kindness, peacefulness and hospitality. Thanks to His Majesty, the benevolent father and wise leader who instilled such morals and ethics in all Omanis.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com