A salute to all Omani women

All Omani women are privileged to have His Majesty’s personal attention to empower them. Since his early days of ascension to the throne, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has accorded special attention to women and presented them with equal opportunities in education, employment and social development. Since the early seventies, His Majesty has called upon all women in the country to shoulder the responsibility along with men to contribute in building a new Oman. Regardless of their education, age and ability, every citizen was requested to play his/her role in the national mission.

Women were regarded as key players since the early days of the Blessed Renaissance.

In this regard, His Majesty addressed Omani women in every corner of the country saying: “We call upon Omani women everywhere, in the villages and the cities, in both urban and Bedu communities, in the hills and mountains, to roll up their sleeves and contribute to the process of economic and social development — everyone, according to their capabilities, experience, skills and their position in life.”

In view of that, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has been sparing no effort in providing Omani women with every possible opportunity so that they can contribute to building the nation. This reflects His Majesty’s trust and belief in the importance of involving women in the overall development march and building the nation. Women are always considered partners with men in the process of making the future of Oman.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi once stated: “Woman is the companion of man, gifted with equal mental capacity.”

From the very early times, women have been playing a remarkable role in social, cultural and political life of the world. Today, their achievements are outstanding. They are countries’ presidents, ministers, ambassadors and business leaders.

On the local front, women in Oman have achieved what other women in the other countries could not achieve. They have contributed so much to the well-being of their families, communities and country too. From the early 1990s, the Omani government has made great efforts to involve Omani women in government bodies and share responsibility with men.

A case in point, women are allowed to participate in the election of Majlis Ash’shura and be nominated as members as well. Accordingly, Omani women have proved themselves in political, social, cultural and economic fields. They have actively contributed to the national development process. A number of Omani women have become ministers, under-secretaries, ambassadors, besides holding top posts in the government.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos honoured the Omani women by designating October 17 of every year as Omani Women’s Day. The day is inspired by the national symposium held in Suhar coinciding with Sultan Qaboos’ annual ‘Meet the People’ tour to acknowledge women’s contribution to the country’s social, political and economic progress.

This day comes in response to the Royal Directives to pay tribute to the Omani woman and her efforts in building the nation along with her companion, man. Omani women have proved they are successful partners and are capable of shouldering responsibility with men in serving the nation.

Nowadays, men and women are treated equally in terms of rights and opportunities. The high posts women are holding in different fields reflect their sincere efforts and praiseworthy deeds.

Stressing on this, His Majesty remarked: “We call upon them to take advantage of all opportunities that have been granted to them, so that they can prove their worth and show that they are capable of overcoming any obstacles that might stand in their way.”

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com