A portrait of loyalty by students

Muscat: In accordance with the National Day celebrations in of Barka, a portrait featuring 48, Oman was formed by students at Al Amal School for basic education (10-12).

On the morning of November 15, all Grade 11 students participated in a stunning performance organised by Fathiya al Fori, a teacher of geography at the school.

The students, all dressed in white, holding white, red and green balloons, walked in harmony with national music backgrounds to form the number 48 and the words Oman and His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, successively, in Arabic. The portrait closed with some students circulating with the Omani flag.

Written Hana al Braiki and photo by Ahmed Sulaiman Al Bahri