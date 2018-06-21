Head stories 

A photo that moved Trump

Oman Observer

Washington: President Donald Trump ordered an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents on the US border on Wednesday, reversing a tough policy under heavy pressure from his fellow Republicans, Democrats and the international community. World leaders mounted pressure on Trump after a Getty photo of a girl from Honduras screaming in distress on a dirt road as her mother is searched by a border agent, went viral in the social media. First Lady Melania Trump made a rare political plea, saying the country needs to govern “with heart.”

