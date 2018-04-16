À O, an original Vietnamese show, to enchant ROHM

The Royal Opera House Muscat is, for the first time, presenting a show from Vietnam. Taken from the Vietnamese words for village (lang) and city (po), the show is called À O and will be presented by Lune Production.

À O is an imaginative and charming production with currents of gentle humour that enacts the graceful beauty for which Vietnam is known. With atmospheric portraits that capture the richness of Vietnam’s culture, past and present, Vietnam’s transition from village to city culture is portrayed.

The dramatisation finds harmony in chaos as peaceful village life is contrasted affectionately with the happening noise and racing discordance of urbanisation. Exotic creatures of the imagination are created in stunning dynamic visuals with vivid features and articulate body language expressed in unique rhythms.

Amid evocative sets, the show is rendered in a beautiful blend of genres with a unique stage language in dance choreography, acrobatics, bamboo cirque, theatre, sophisticated lighting effects and live music featuring seventeen Vietnamese musical instruments. Known for its innovation and creativity, this fascinating and endearing show is ranked number one in Vietnam and has been seen in more than twelve countries by some 400,000 people.

The Royal Opera House Muscat presents Vietnam’s wonderful À Ố show on Thursday April 19 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, April 21 at 4:00 pm. For further information and booking consult the ROHM website: www.rohmuscat.org.om

Like this: Like Loading...