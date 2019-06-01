A night better than thousand months

Muscat, June 1 – Mosques in Oman were packed with believers spending time in prayers and supplications on the most important night of the holy month of Ramadhan on Saturday while over two million believers attended the Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at Masjidul Haraam in Saudi Arabia.

The 27th night of Ramadhan is one of the most probable nights when Holy Quran was introduced to the mankind and hence it is of great importance for a believer. ‘Laylat-ul-Qadr’ which is translated as the ‘Night of Decree’ or ‘Night of Promise’ as Islamic scholars defined it, is considers to be better than 1,000 months in a human life.

“Laylat-ul-Qadr enjoys superiority over all the nights of the year. This night should be sought in one of the odd nights of the last nine/ten nights of Ramadhan. According to most narrations, it falls on the 27th night of Ramadhan but Allah has not clearly indicated which night is it”, Hatim Abdussalam, a religious scholar said.

In the 97th sura called Surath’ul Qadr in the holy Quran, Allah has mentioned that the sincere worship of a believer in this night is better than the worship of a thousand months.

On this blessed night especially the mercy and blessings of Allah pour upon the earth in great abundance and it’s the pursuit of a true believer to grab the blessings through engaging himself in prayers and good deeds.

Mosques were live through the night with resonating of prayers and Quran recitation and the like.

“It is (27th night of the holy month) the time to keep oneself engaged in the recitation of the glorious and noble Quran, in Dhikrullah (Remembrance of God) and Istighfaar. Offer as many Nafl Rakaats as you possibly can. Recite in abundance as it was taught to Hadrat Ayesha Radi Allahu’ Anha by the beloved Messenger of Allah, “Allah-humma innaka Afuwwun-tuh, ibbul Afwa fa-fu Annee” which means, ‘O Allah! You are forgiving, and you love forgiveness, so forgive me’, said Hatim.

This Sura al-Qadr meaning ‘The night of Power’ was revealed in Mecca and has one section, five verses, thirty words and one hundred twelve letters. The Night of Power (or Decree), in which the revelation came down to the beloved messenger of Allah for the first time through the arch-Angel Jibrail (Gabriel) ‘alayhis salaam.

In this chapter the importance and greatness of the night in which the Quran was revealed, has been mentioned. There is consensus that the night falls within the last ten nights of the month of Ramadhan.

“Al-Qadr has various meanings, like blessed, valuable, majestic or greatness etc. This night is valuable and grand and this night is to change the destiny of humanity. This night is so precious and majestic that it is better than a thousand months. The prayer, invocation, spending in the way of Allah and His dhikr (mentioning) is better than one thousand months, prayers and good deeds”, says Qari Abdurahiman, a renowned international expert in the holy Quran.

“Undoubtedly, we have sent it down in this ‘Night of Power. And what will explain to you what the night of power is?”.

The question being asked here is: “Have you any knowledge as to how great and important this night is, and to the favours and bounties which are placed within the Night of Power”? “The blessed Night of Power is better than a thousand months”.

This verse means that the worship performed in this night brings more reward than the worship performed in a thousand months, but how much more better? Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala is such a great being that anything is possible from his behalf. “A thousand” must be taken in an indefinite sense; meaning a very long period of time. This does not refer to our ideas of time, but to “timeless Time”.

“Therein come down The angels and the spirit by Allah’s permission, on every errand”.

The Angels descend by Allah’s permission and the Spirit mentioned here is usually understood to be the angel Jibrail alayhis salaam.

‘’That is all peace, till the rising of the dawn’’ When the Night of spiritual darkness is dissipated by the glory of Allah, a wonderful peace and sense of security arise in the soul, and this lasts on until this life closes, and the glorious day of the new world dawns, when everything will be on a different plane, and the chequered nights and days of this world will be even less than a dream.

(With inputs from scholastic interpretations of the Surath’ul Qadr)