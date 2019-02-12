A new MERS case reported in Oman

Muscat: One new cases of coronavirus (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) have been reported in Oman.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday said the total number of registered cases from various parts of the Sultanate reached to 6 cases since the beginning of 2019.

The patient has been given the necessary medical treatment.

The MoH said it is monitoring the situation through Epidemiological Surveillance System and the hospitals in Oman are capable for dealing with such cases.

The ministry urged citizens and residents to comply with preventative measures to control infection and to cover nose and mouth when sneezing.