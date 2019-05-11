A month of opportunity for togetherness and tolerance

MUSCAT: Muslims around the world observe holy month of Ramadhan. In the Sultanate, Omanis celebrate Ramadhan starting with the sighting of the crescent moon, shopping and buying Ramadhan supplies, mass breakfasts in mosques, Tarawih prayers, recitation of the Quran, ‘Hebta’ and Eid al Fitr. The people get ready to receive the month of fasting early by shopping food supplies they need to prepare the usual traditional meals, such as soup, harees and various rice varieties. This is in addition to sweets which are often eaten before Tarawih prayers.

Omani women have a prominent role during the blessed month.

They start their work from the beginning of the month of Shaaban by preparing the list of the requirements for the favourite meals during Ramadhan.

They also prepare the children and teach them religious concepts. They prepare the fast breaking table that may vary from one governorate to another.

Omanis usually break their fasting with dates, water and Labaan, following the Sunnah of our Prophet, Peace Be Upon Him.

Omanis prefer mass breakfast in mosques. The family gathers in the older member’s house. The young and old meet at the fast breaking table together. The month is an opportunity for togetherness with relatives, tolerance to get the double rewards as mentioned in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

During Ramadhan, families exchange fast breaking dishes. Omanis continue to exchange food with their neighbours and their families which the Omani society strive to keep, embodying the concepts of tolerance, brotherhood and affection that have grown up in the Omani society during past and present.

In the middle of the holy month of Ramadhan, some of the wilayats of the Sultanate celebrate ‘Qaranqashooh’ where children walk the residential neighbourhoods to collect sweets, nuts and money distributed by relatives and neighbours.

The celebration aims to bring happiness to the hearts of children and revive this popular heritage.

In the last days of the holy month, ‘Al Habta’ is set up.

It is an open market with a fixed and well-known date in which all the needs for Eid al Fitr are presented. — ONA

