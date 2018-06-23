A matter of pride for man at helm

MUSCAT, June 23 – For Captain Mohammed Ahmed, the CEO of SalamAir, it’s a moment of contentment and realisation as the first home-grown budget airline in Oman spreads wings again beyond the country’s geographical boundaries.

While the young carrier adds its 12th and 13th destinations — Azerbaijan and Georgia — Captain Mohammed is adding more milestones to his illustrious aviation career.

“It’s (launch of two international destinations) indeed a moment of pride and contentment. It required a lot of effort to add more destinations to the fast-growing airline in the pursuit of serving our passengers,” he told Observer.

As a stalwart with more than 30 years of experience in operational, commercial and financial aspects of similar airlines in the region, Ahmed was appointed by SalamAir Board of Directors late last year to steer the carrier through the next phase of development.

He was the Group Director of Operations at Air Arabia, besides holding active board membership in many joint ventures and subsidiaries.

During his tenure at Air Arabia, he played a key role in the airline and its subsidiaries, including setting up of five new AOCs (Aircraft Operator Certificates) across the Arab world and Far East.

He was involved in successful projects with the airline, including the aircraft and simulator orders, airport expansion, and starting/ operating the Pilot Aviation Academy, besides holding the position of director in some subsidiary airlines.

“The success of a no-frills model carrier depends upon offering the passengers safer flights befitting their budgets. We have succeeded in building a winning team with my expertise and support from SalamAir people at all levels. We know for sure, it’s just the beginning and we have a long way to explore,” Captain Mohammed said.

