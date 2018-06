The Ministry of Tourism has opened the Muttrah Fort for tourists and visitors. This comes as part of its efforts to use the historical and archaeological elements of the country for strengthening tourism sector. The ministry is trying to promote historical sites located in various governorates of the Sultanate as major tourist attractions. The ministry is also trying to attract experienced and specialised companies to manage Muttrah Fort and the Big House or Al Bait Al Kabeer located just below the fort, as well as it has also called for investments in these sites. DETAILS ON P27

