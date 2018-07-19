A FACE TO DIE FOR [That launched a thousand ships]

Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder! Do you want a face that reflects the moon, with stars in the eyes? How do we achieve this? With ‘Home-Care Recipes’ from your kitchen of course.

It’s important to know your skin type as we will base your home care on this. Now, what on earth is ‘skin – type’, you ask?

Skin type falls into four main categories. They are: ‘Normal’, ‘Dry’, ‘Oily’, and ‘Combination.’

You might also have all heard the word Skin pH [Power of Hydrogen], being bandied about. Would you like to know how to access your approximate skin pH?

The pH [Power of Hydrogen] is measurement of acidity. The total pH scale ranges from 1 to 14, with 3.5 – 4.5 considered to be neutral on the face, and the body 4.5 – 5.5.

The Face is divided into the following ‘Zones’:

T-Zone – which includes the forehead, nose, and chin and;

C-Zone – which includes the Cheeks

A balanced pH makes for a perfect-radiant skin. Once you know what your skin type is, do the following:

Daily Face Cleanser

[For all skin types]

Ingredients:

5 tsp powdered Oats

Yogurt – Qs. [quantity sufficient] to make a light paste

[You can double the quantity, cover and store it in the refrigerator for daily use]

Method & Application:

Mix the ingredient together until it forms a light paste.

Apply the paste over the face and neck; with the tips of your fingers, gently rub the paste in a circular motion over the face and neck for one minute.

Wash off with cool water and towel pat dry.

Use morning and evening, daily.

Benefits:

Deep-pore cleansing; Unclogs blackheads and other skin imperfections; Smoothens the skin; Evens out skin tone; Balances the pH

Weekly Face Mask

[For all skin types]

Ingredients:

1 tsp Powdered Almonds

1 tsp Powdered Milk

1 tsp Bicarbonate of Soda [NOT Baking Soda]

1 tsp Honey

¼ tsp Cinnamon Powder

Yogurt – Qs. [quantity sufficient] to make a light paste

Method & Application:

After thoroughly cleansing the face and neck, apply the mask over the face, under the eyes and neck [avoid the eye-lids]. Relax, and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes. Splash the face and neck with cool water, gently massage the face until the mask is moist and soft enough to wash off with plenty of water. Towel pat dry, and apply your favourite face Serum.

Benefits:

Firms and tones the face; refines enlarged pores and fine lines; Evens-out uneven skin tone; Balances the pH.

After doing this simple skin remedy, your face is a ‘Vision of Loveliness’ that mirror-images the Moon! And you are definitely ready to party.

Dr MaryAnn Roberta

observerwellness@gmail.com