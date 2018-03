Activities of the final race for His Majesty the Sultan’s Cup for Local Camel Race for 2018 concluded on Thursday. The race was organised by the Royal Camel Corps at the Royal Cavalry Track in Al Felaij in the Wilayat of Barka under the auspices of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs.

HM Cup for local camel races conclude in Barka

Share on: WhatsApp