A chance to “Iron On” your unique style

In today’s world of high-street fashion not offering much variety, a small ironed on patch or a little DIY flare can not only give you that unique one-of-a-kind look but also give you a chance to display something that speaks your identity.

With a push to support local businesses, all over the world and here in Oman small start-ups have started emerging all over the city. The advent of social media has made it easier for the youth to create a space for themselves in the market, Sirin Sulaiman al Busaidi had a unique idea that was yet to be introduced in the Sultanate. Located in Muscat, “Blue Threads” Custom embroidery specialist that focus on creating unique and personalised designs on T-Shirts, Caps, Patches and more. Although the concept of embroidery isn’t new in Oman, but what Sirin brought to the table was something new and exciting. She said, “I’ve always wanted to start my own business. The embroidery industry has already been in Oman, but I wanted to introduce new innovative ideas and offer unique products that were not available previously”.

Sirin added, “with every garment we embroider and every order we fill, we’re sharing with you a piece of ourselves. What sets us apart from other companies is that we are the first and only business in Oman that provides customised iron-on patches.

They provide their customers a chance to embroider everything from a small name on a hat to complex, multi-coloured intricate designs. The embroidery can be made using a variety of materials and in any design, it all relies on creativity which gives the customer a chance to get their hands on a product that is truly personal and unique.

Supporting local businesses, especially SMEs is not only a more personal experience, but you are sure to receive a product that is supporting the makers directly and in return supporting the nation’s economy.

Sirin strongly believes, she said, “that the youth of Oman have the capability of bringing in new ideas and establishing SME’s and with the continuous support and motivation, we can be sure to expand our businesses and create employment for future generations. We are proud to take part in building our local economy”.

To see more of their work or to order your own personalised patch, follow Blue Threads on Instagram and Twitter @blue_threads.