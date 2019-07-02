9 hurt in attack on Saudi airport from Yemen

RIYADH: A Yemeni fighter attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia wounded nine civilians on Tuesday, a Riyadh-led coalition said, the latest in a series of strikes on the site.

“The terrorist attack on Abha airport… led to the injury of nine civilians, including eight Saudi citizens and one carrying an Indian passport,” the military coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier, Ansar Allah fighters said they “launched a wide operation targeting warplanes at Abha international airport” with drones, according to their Al-Masira television channel.

The fighters in neighbouring Yemen — who have faced persistent coalition bombing since March 2015 which has exacted a heavy civilian death toll — have stepped up missile and drone attacks across the border in recent weeks.

On June 12, a fighter missile attack on Abha airport wounded 26 civilians, drawing promises of “stern action” from the coalition. — AFP

