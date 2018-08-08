8th GCC conference on HRD ends in Salalah

SALALAH: The 8th GCC Conference on the development of human resources productivity, entitled ‘Innovation and Utilisation of Technology to Enhance Productivity,’ kicked off at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Salalah on Tuesday under the auspices of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs. The two-day conference concluded on Wednesday. The conference included a presentation on the future of business and institutions and their impact on productivity, as well as giving lectures by officials and experts from inside and outside the Sultanate, presenting experiences and success stories for local and international institutions on innovation and creativity.

The conference also discussed a range of topics including ‘Creative Thinking and Self-Development to Develop Productivity.’ ‘The Role of Human Cadres Integration in Increasing Productivity,’ as well as reviewing ‘Technology in Human Resources and Job Performance’ and ‘Promoting Social Development through Happiness Programmes at Work’. The conference also reviewed ‘The Role of Values in Increasing Employee Productivity’ and ‘Missing Links in the Human Resources Development,’ in addition to discussing ‘Employing Social Media and Digital Marketing to Stimulate Productivity’ and reviewing ‘Reflection of Productivity on the National and Institutional Economy.’ — ONA