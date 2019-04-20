85 commercial violations last year

MUSCAT, APRIL 20 – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has registered 85 violations committed by different commercial establishments and individuals in Muscat governorate during 2018. “These violations were against Royal Decrees, ministerial decisions and regulations governing commercial activities in the Sultanate of Oman”, said a statement from the ministry. According to the Department of the Commercial Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, inspection campaigns were being carried out continuously on various markets to ensure that they are properly controlled and regulated.

“This exercise also activated the monitoring work of the department. The inspection drive was launched when the ministry noticed that a number of shops were displaying products which were in violation of rules and regulations”, the statement said. During the campaigns and consequent raids, illegal products were confiscated and legal actions were initiated against offending establishments and individuals. These cases included violations of Article 12 of the Royal Decree No 53/2004 concerning the law of the national flag as well as national emblem and anthem.

Some establishments were found to have used the emblem of the Sultanate and the Royal Emblem, national flag or the map of the country on some of their products without permission from the agencies concerned. Also, they have used incomplete or distorted pictures of these emblems and flag. There were also violations of ministerial Decision No 270/2015 that bans imports and sale of military uniforms or similar dresses and accessories.

