81 students honoured by Oman Holy Quran Association

MUSCAT: Oman Holy Quran Association (Muscat branch) held an award ceremony for the students who took part at the winter season course. Dr Abdullah bin Salem al Hinai, Assistant Dean of the College of Education at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), was the chief guest.

81 students from different grades were honoured for taking part in the winter course. The ceremony included a video presentation of the activities and programmes of the forum in Seeb. At the end of the ceremony, the sponsors honoured the students for participating in addition to honouring teachers and supervisors.

The Oman Holy Quran Association was established in 2016 by the Ministry of Social Development. Presently, they have three branches at Seeb, Al Amerat and Wadi al Maawal. — ONA