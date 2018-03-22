800 cars to feature in Oman Car Show

MUSCAT: More than 800 cars will feature in the first edition of Oman Car Show 2018 organised by the Excellence Company for events management. The car show will be held at the parking area of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday.

Omar al Balushi from the organising committee said about the event: “The purpose of Oman Car Show is to deliver the message that this kind of events are against rashness of youth.” “We have opened the floor to all the youth who are interested in cars show and we had technical meeting with all representatives of different teams. Different points have been discussed in technical meeting such as rating system of points by referee committee, entering/existing from the show track and participation fees for the show.”

The motor show is sponsored by different government sectors and many companies such as Ministry of Sports Affairs, Oman Charity Organisation, Aster Al Raffah Hospital, Reem Batteries Company and Excellence Company for events management.

Share on: WhatsApp