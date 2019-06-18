8 EU nations to phase out coal

BRUSSELS: Eight of the EU’s 28 countries have pledged to phase out coal for electricity production by 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, officials said on Tuesday. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, received the pledges as contributions to the bloc’s efforts to deliver on the 2015 Paris climate agreement. “More and more member states are making the political commitment to phase out coal in the next decade,” EU climate and energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said.

