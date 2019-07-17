77 per cent increase in Mwasalat passengers

MUSCAT, JULY 17 – With a growth rate of 77 per cent, the Omani National Transport Company ‘Mwasalat’ transported more than 4.5 million passengers during the first six months of 2019. “The achievement resulted from growth in the number of passengers in all its internal routes in Muscat, Salalah and Suhar and external routes to various governorates of the Sultanate”, the operator said in a statement. The rise, according to the company, is more than 25,000 passengers per day during the period from January 1 to June 30, in the current year, compared to the same period last year.

“In 2018, Mwasalat transferred more than 2.5 million on all its routes with approximately 14,000 per day including internal and external routes”, the statement said. The total number of passengers through internal routes in Muscat, Salalah and Suhar reached 4,279,488 passengers, while for the external routes to different governorates in the Sultanate the company transported 264,670 passengers. Mwasalat is planning to launch smart digital solutions and a new application to smoothen the process of booking tickets online and to subscribe in a various package of tickets. Also, the app will allow passenger to track the bus movement and view precise data about each bus and more to be announced during the last quarter of 2019.