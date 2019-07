MUSCAT: The initial candidates’ list for the Majlis Ash’shura 9th term elections were published on Sunday.

A total of 767 candidates including 43 women will be vying for 86 seats in Majlis Ash’shura, the Ministry of Interior has said.

The Ministry of Interior said that there will a five-day period for raising objections, starting from the day of publication of the list. Objections can be lodged through the official election website elections.om.

As per Article 38 of the Act of Majlis Ash’shura elections, stakeholders can appeal against any candidate during the period.

The outcome of applications will be available from the Election Commission within 10 days after the five-day rejection period. Shura consists of members who are representing the different wilayats elected by direct vote.

The last date for withdrawing nomination will be August 22

Two members will represent Muttrah, Al Amerat, Bausher, Seeb, Qurayat, Salalah, Al Buraimi, Nizwa, Bahla, Izki, Samayil, Suhar, Shinas, Liwa, Saham, Al Khabourah, Al Suwaiq, Al Rustaq, Barka, Al Musannah, Sur, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Al Mudhaibi and Ibri.

ONE MEMBER each

One member will represent Muscat, Taqah, Mirbat, Rakhyout, Thamrait, Dhalkout, Al Mazyouna, Maqshan, Shaleem and Al Halaniyat Islands, Sadah, Khasab, Daba, Bukha, Mad’ha, Mahdha, Al Sinaina, Manah, Al Hamra, Adam, Bidbid, Al Awabi, Nakhl, Wadi Al Maawil, Al Kamil W’al Wafi, Masirah, Ibra, Bidiya, Al Qabil, Wadi Bani Khalid, Dima W’attayeen, Yanqul, Dhank, Haima, Mahout, Al Duqm and Al Jazir. — ONA