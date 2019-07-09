73rd Independence Day of India hockey festival on Aug 17

MUSCAT: The annual hockey tournament commemorating the Indian Independence Day will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on August 17. The 73rd Independence Day of India Hockey Festival will be organised with the auspices of Indian Embassy and in coordination with the Oman Hockey Association (OHA) at the SQSC hockey field from 3 pm to 7 pm. The much followed event is being organised by Team Coorg Muscat and Friends of Naqvi Group supported by UTSC Kerala. “We have been organising the Independence Day of India hockey celebrations for the past 14 years under the esteemed auspices of Indian Embassy in Oman,” said SAS Naqvi, one of the chief organiser.

The group organises mainly three annual hockey events each year as part of the India’s Republic Day, Independence Day and the Dhyan Chand Day. “The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have given their recognition for the tournaments for the past several years. The reports of these hockey events along with pictures are published on their websites,” Naqvi said. The Future Group of Companies CEO Ahmed Hammad al Ghafri and Future Plastics General Manager Nooruddin are the chief sponsors for the events for past several years.

Special guests from India for this year’s Indian Independence Hockey Festival will include Ram Prakash Verma, Chief Editor, Times Group New Delhi, Dr Rakesh Kumar Verma, Chief Heart Surgeon, LPSC Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Kanpur and educationist and social worker Professor Devender Pratap Singh. Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to Oman, will be the chief guest for the hockey festival.

The organisers have appealed to the Indian community and hockey lovers to make the event of August 17 a success. The organising committee, under the auspices of Dr Hammad al Ghafri, Adviser to Ministry of Civil Services, includes chief organiser SAS Naqvi, Bellu Kuttappa (technical affairs), Osama Rawat (event coordinator), Irfan (administration and communication) and Shebin Abdul Lateef (sponsorship committee).