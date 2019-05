FORT-DE-FRANCE: A 72-year-old Frenchman arrived on the Caribbean island of Martinique on Thursday to celebrate crossing the Atlantic in four months carried by the currents in a custom-made barrel.

“It was an exhilarating voyage but also quite risky,” Jean-Jacques Savin said after embracing his partner Josyane for the first time since he was dropped into the waters off the Canary Islands on December 26.

Savin had already declared his trip a success as of April 27 when he officially entered the Caribbean after 122 days at sea.

Five days later, Savin and his barrel were hauled out of the water by a Dutch oil tanker, after he requested help to avoid being carried to the shores of the United States or another country, which would complicate the return of his vessel to France. Martinique is one of France’s overseas departments and French territory.

“My first few steps were difficult,” Savin told the roughly 23,000 followers on his Facebook page.

“It was my first hot shower with soap in 127 days… They offered whatever meal I wanted, I asked if it was possible to have two fried eggs.” After a few days on the Dutch island of Saint-Eustache, a French tugboat brought the barrel and Savin to Martinique.

He lost four kilos during his trip in the barrel, made from resin-coated plywood, heavily reinforced to resist waves and potential attacks by orca whales. Measuring three metres long and 2.10 metres across, the barrel gave him about 6 square metres of cramped living space.

Savin survived mainly on his stores of freeze-dried food and the occasional freshly caught fish, as well as supplies provided by the crews of ships he came across during the voyage.

After resting up with his family this summer, Savin already has another challenge in sight: swimming the English Channel. — AFP

