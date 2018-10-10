70 Omani companies take part in IPEC Doha

Doha: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) participated in the International Product Exhibition and Conference (IPEC), which is being held in the State of Qatar at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 8-10, 2018. More than 70 Omani companies are participating in the exhibition, entitled “Partnership for Prosperity”. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Thani, Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the State of Qatar.

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, OCCI Chairman of Board of Directors, said that the commercial and economic relations between the Sultanate and Qatar are solid, stable and evolving. He added that OCCI participated for the third time in the exhibition in Doha.

Al Yousef pointed to the interest of Omani companies in the Qatari market, as well as the interest of the Qatari consumer in the Omani products, in light of which the Omani participation in the exhibition reached more than 70 Omani companies in various sectors, including logistics, IT services, construction materials, oil and gas, in addition to craft industries through the participation of small and medium enterprises, in addition to the food sector.

He pointed out that there are more than 180 Omani companies operating in Qatar, 148 Omani-Qatari companies operating in the Sultanate, and in terms of volume of trade exchange, despite the large growth reaching about $1.8 billion, Qatari imports from the Sultanate constitutes only 4.6 per cent of the country’s total imports of $30.6 billion.

IPEC will host 10 national pavilions from 10 different countries including: Oman, Azerbaijan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Tunisia, Algeria, Kuwait, Morocco and Tajikistan. The pavilions will include government delegations, commercial bodies, companies and businessmen from different countries.

The exhibition aims at pushing forward the economic and development cooperation between the participants. — ONA

