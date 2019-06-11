Local Main 

68 people embrace Islam last month

Muscat: The Department of Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange in Ifta Office at the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs announced that 68 people from different nationalities converted to Islam last month. The majority of those who embraced Islam were Ugandan with a total of 21  women and two men.

The ministry, represented by the Department of Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange in Ifta Office, continuous its tireless efforts in spreading Islamic culture, educating the non-Muslim communities about the religion and conducting awareness programmes and guidance.

 

