67 Asian illegal migrants deported from Muscat

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) deported 67 infiltrators of Asian nationality through Muscat International Airport following a legal order that called for their expulsion.

ROP said it is keen to carry out deportations of infiltrators in accordance with the legal procedures followed in the Sultanate and the international conventions that govern such matters.

The coordination of the concerned embassies are also important to complete the deportation procedures.

ROP said that it deals with infiltrators in such a way that ensures their safety, dignity and human rights, which include proper settler during their detainment until they leave the country.

