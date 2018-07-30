61 pc accidents occurred at night

Muscat July 30 – Sixty-one per cent of accidents that took place in the Sultanate in June 2018 were at night. The governorates of Muscat and North Batinah reported the maximum number of accidents during the period. Meanwhile, fatal road accidents continue to be reported in the Sultanate despite an overall decline in their number on a year-to-year to basis. On Sunday, for instance, two Omanis were killed when two vehicles collided in the Al Hazm area of Rustaq. The accident occurred on Batinah Expressway. One person was killed and three sustained moderate to serious injuries in an accident in the Al Jifnin area of Muscat on Saturday. The number of road accidents declined by 41.9 per cent in June 2017 compared with the same period a year ago.

The number of accidents reported in June this year was 222, May (217) and April (200). According to the Royal Oman Police (ROP), 131 out of the 3,845 traffic incidents reported in 2017 were because of wrong overtaking. The number of deaths due to road accidents declined by 17.7 per cent in June compared with the same period last year. A total of 65 accident-related deaths were reported in June this year, 45 in May and 48 in April. Out of the 65 accident-related deaths reported in June, 46 are Omanis and 19 expatriates. A total of 22 Omanis and 23 expatriates lost their lives in May, while 27 Omanis and 21 expatriates lost their lives in April.

Vinod Nair