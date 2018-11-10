Local 

608 graduate from Salalah College

Salalah: Salalah College of Technology (SCT) celebrated the graduation of 608 graduates on Thursday. Major General Salim bin Musallam Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College, gave away certificates and medals to the graduates. Speaking on the occasion Dr Hamdan bin Mohammed al Mantheri, SCT Dean, said the courses are periodically evaluated and the College is continuing to implement its strategic plans based on Oman 2040. In the ceremony 206 students were awarded bachelor degree, 75 with advanced diploma and 327 with diploma. — ONA

