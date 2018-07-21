600 trips a day for Mwasalat Taxi in Muscat

Muscat – Mwasalat Taxi services were used by more than 100,000 people during the period from January 1 to June 30, 2018 at the rate of 600 trips per day. The number of registered users (through mobile Apps) stood at 30,000.

The total number of Mwasalat taxi on-demand users is 21,727, followed by 13,965 trips from commercial centres, and 73,367 passengers from the Muscat Airport (March 20).

Mawasalat said these figures are promising as a result of the continuous efforts exerted by the company to improve the quality of the public transport in the Sultanate .

As per the details, the number of taxis currently registered is around 300 vehicles and the special features include the fare meters in line with the new government regulations.

Drivers are offered special training on the use of the smart devices and customer services, apart from competitive prices when replacing vehicles, free health insurance and participation in the social insurance system.

The company also shares 50 per cent the net profits from advertising on taxis.

The service was launched on December 12 in the first phase that covered the commercial centers and the on-demand services through mobile phones.

The airport services were launched on March 20, with the opening of the New Muscat Airport Passenger Terminal.

All users can access the service anytime from anywhere in Muscat or from Muscat Governorate to any other state in the Sultanate.

It users are offered details about the vehicle, driver and the time it will take to reach the pick-up point.