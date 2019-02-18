60 per cent work on Adam Safari Park complete

MUSCAT, Feb 18 – Sixty per cent of work has been completed on Adam Safari Park, the Ministry of Tourism said about the country’s zoo project. In a statement on the status of tourism projects in the country, the Hayy al Sharq, being developed by ASAAS near Barka, will include a water park, electric games, wildlife area and equestrian centre. The Mall of Muscat in Mabela will have several entertainment facilities, including an ice village, aquarium and an entertainment park. Mall of Oman, on the other hand, will have an 8,000 sqm snow park and Magic Planet Entertainment Centre.

It said the Hawana Aqua Park project was inaugurated last year at the Salalah Beach Tourism Complex. The ministry said the Oman Tourism Strategy has been divided into seven segments, with each being implemented according to a timetable. One of the segments includes a comprehensive tourism development plan to be implemented in different governorates. Secondly, training courses for employees in the sector have been organised in coordination with the National Training Fund.