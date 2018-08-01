60.8pc visitors to Oman are Gulf nationals

MUSCAT, Aug 1 – Gulf nationals continue to top the list of visitors to the Sultanate, constituting a significant 60.8 per cent during June 2018. According to a report by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), 235,000 visitors arrived in Oman in June, registering a 6.8-per cent increase, compared with the corresponding month last year. “Indian, Pakistan and British nationalities came second, third and fourth consecutively. They formed 10.6 per cent, 3.4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively during the same month,” said the report. At the same time, 365,000 visitors departed from the country during the month, an increase of 7.7 per cent, compared with the same month last year.

“Omani departures constituted 61.9 per cent of the total number of people who departed the Sultanate during the month,” said the report. However, the number of outbound visitors has increased in the last 12 months. According to the NCSI report, the visitors who departed from the country, on year-on-year, reached 2.9 million. The number of inbound visitors was less than the outbound tourists at 1.7 million till the end of June this year. Meanwhile, the revenue for hotels in the three- to five-star range reached RO 106 million. The number of guests at different hotels reached 722,000 guests till the end of June this year.

SAMUEL KUTTY